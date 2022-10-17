After being outspent by Democrats all summer, supporters of Republican candidates in the 10 most competitive Senate races have dumped more than $365 million on TV and digital ads since the beginning of September to catch up.

That financial gap is being filled by the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC affiliated with Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, according to data from AdImpact, an advertising tracking firm. With more than $196 million invested on the airwaves and online so far, the Senate Leadership Fund is by far the largest TV and digital advertiser this fall in the 10 states deemed most likely to flip by CNN — Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Arizona, North Carolina, Ohio, Florida and Colorado.

CNN's David Wright contributed to this report

