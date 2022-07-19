The Democrat-led House of Representatives will vote to pass a bill on Tuesday that would enshrine protections for same-sex marriage into federal law.

The vote comes amid fears among Democrats that the conservative majority on the Supreme Court could take aim at same-sex marriage in the future, after the high court overturned Roe v. Wade in a highly consequential reversal of longstanding legal precedent.

CNN's Manu Raju and Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

