The House is on track to vote Thursday on a long-awaited bill aimed at boosting US semiconductor production in a bid to increase American competitiveness, but the bipartisan package is expected to have a closer vote than expected after GOP leaders pushed against the legislation.

The bill passed the Senate on Wednesday with broad bipartisan support, meaning if the bill passes the House, it'll go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

CNN's Annie Grayer and Lauren Koenig contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.