The House is expected to vote Thursday on a bill that would guarantee access to contraception by protecting the right to buy and use contraceptives without government restriction.

The vote falls among action House Democrats are trying to take following the Supreme Court's decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. In that decision, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote separately in a concurring opinion that the high court should reconsider "substantive due process precedents" in decisions, including Griswold v. Connecticut, that allows access to contraception.

CNN's Clare Foran contributed to this report.

