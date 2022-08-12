The House of Representatives is on track to vote on Friday to pass Democrats' $750 billion health care, energy and climate bill, in a significant victory for President Joe Biden and his party.

Once the Democratic-controlled House approves the bill, it would next go to Biden to be signed into law.

CNN's Alex Rogers, Ella Nilsen, Tami Luhby, Katie Lobosco and Matt Egan contributed to this report.

