House strikes deal to create independent January 6 commission

The top Democrat and Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee struck a deal to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol, breaking a months-long logjam between House leaders about how to structure the independent panel.

House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and the panel's ranking Republican, Rep. John Katko of New York, announced they had reached an agreement for the commission on Friday.

The commission will include a 10-member panel, with half appointed by Democratic congressional leaders, including the chair, and half by Republicans, including the vice chair. The panel will have the power to issue subpoenas if they are signed off by both the chair and vice chair, according to a summary released by the committee.

The commission would be tasked with issuing a final report by the end of this year.

This story is breaking and will be updated.