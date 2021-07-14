The House select committee investigating the US Capitol riot will hold its first hearing on July 27 to hear directly from law enforcement officers and others who responded to the attack, and potential witnesses have been asked for their availability and told to save the date.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has yet to name GOP members to the panel.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
