House Republicans on Thursday rallied around a policy blueprint that will serve as their political mission statement this fall, after getting a sneak peak of the document on Thursday from GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and hearing messaging advice from a former House speaker and former Donald Trump adviser.

McCarthy spent over a year collecting input from members and crafting a proposed legislative agenda, which he dubbed the "Commitment to America" and modeled after the GOP's infamous "Contract with America" that helped propel the party to power in 1994.

