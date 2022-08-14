At the height of the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan there were only 36 State Department officials on the ground at the Kabul airport to process Afghans who were trying to evacuate, according to a newly released report from House Republicans, despite the department's claims that they had surged resources to handle the crowds desperately trying to flee.

This figure -- which meant there was "roughly one consular officer for every 3,444 evacuees" -- is one of several previously undisclosed details outlined in the highly critical report examining the chaotic US withdrawal last August.

