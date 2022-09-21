House reaches deal on policing legislation with a vote scheduled for Thursday

The Capitol dome is seen here in 2019. House Democrats have reached a deal on a long-stalled package of public safety and policing bills.

 Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

House Democrats have struck a deal on a long-stalled package of public safety and policing bills, lawmakers and aides told CNN, paving the way for a Thursday vote.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer affirmed to reporters the vote will be scheduled for Thursday, and Rep. Joyce Beatty, the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, said the move comes after reaching a compromise on language ensuring accountability for police officers and dropping another more contentious bill from the discussions.

