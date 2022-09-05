The top Republican on the House Oversight Committee criticized the Treasury Department on Saturday for declining his request to provide banking Suspicious Activity Reports on Hunter Biden and others, according to a press statement.
Kentucky Rep. James Comer accused the department of trying to "run cover for the Biden family and possibly hide information about whether Joe Biden benefited financially from his family's business transactions."
Comer's interest in the financial records, shared by several other Republican members of Congress, signals an area of investigative focus for the GOP if the party gains control of the House in the midterm elections.
Jonathan Davidson, the assistant secretary of legislative affairs at the Treasury Department, said in a letter to Comer dated Friday that the department "deeply respects the critical oversight role of Congress and remains committed to responding to appropriate requests from committees of jurisdiction."
Since Republicans are currently in the minority and do not control the agenda of the congressional committees, Comer's request as the ranking member means the department is not obligated to fulfill the request.
Comer called Treasury's response "unacceptable" in the news release.
"We need more information about these transactions and if Joe Biden has benefited financially from his family's dealings with foreign adversaries. It is a matter of national security to know if President Biden is compromised. The American people deserve answers, and Republicans will use the power of the gavel next Congress to get them," he said.
