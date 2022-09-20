The House Oversight Committee on Tuesday rejected a GOP effort to seek documents related to the Biden family's international business deals, as Republicans attempt to lay the groundwork to investigate Hunter Biden under a GOP-led House.

Republicans on the committee forced a vote on a so-called "resolution of inquiry," which called on the administration to hand over a wide swath of documents related to the Biden family's business deals overseas. Democrats, however, voted down the resolution following two hours of debate over the issue. (The final tally was 23 Democrats voted to report the resolution unfavorably out of committee, while 19 Republicans voted against reporting it unfavorably.)

