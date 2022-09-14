The House Oversight Committee is asking the Federal Protective Services, which provides security to approximately 9,000 federal facilities, for information about how it is protecting federal employees in light of the increase in threats against its workforce.

The uptick in threats follows the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

