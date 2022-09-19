GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California previewed in an op-ed their proposed legislation to make it harder to overturn a certified presidential election in the future by proposing changes to the Electoral Count Act.

Both Cheney and Lofgren serve as members on the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection, which in part is tasked with proposing legislative recommendations that could help prevent an attack on the US Capitol from happening again.

