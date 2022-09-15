The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack is seeking another 3,200 pages of emails from John Eastman, the Trump attorney who spearheaded the far-fetched legal theory that then-Vice President Mike Pence could block Congress' certification of Joe Biden's win.

The committee told a federal judge in California in a filing late Wednesday that it needs the additional documents "so that it may complete its efforts, including preparation of the final report" before the end of the year.

