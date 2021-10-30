House Democratic leaders are pushing for votes on both the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and the larger $1.75 trillion economic plan as soon as Tuesday, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
A new version of the bigger bill with revisions might be introduced as soon as Sunday, and the Rules Committee could take up the rule as soon as Monday. Then, both bills could be on the floor as soon as Tuesday.
The schedule has not been finalized.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
