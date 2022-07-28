House Democrats are racing to clinch a deal on a package of police funding and safety bills, with hopes of passing them before they leave town for the August recess on Friday, according to two sources familiar.

A source told CNN a deal between the moderate wing and the Congressional Black Caucus is "very close," with another saying the negotiators are "getting close" to a deal. Another source said that Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty, the chair of the CBC, was heading to a meeting in Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office on Thursday evening to see if they could get it done.

