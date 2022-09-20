In a private memo last summer, House Democratic leaders warned their party's most vulnerable members about the "enduring" and "potent" attacks waged by Republicans over policing and crime, counseling them to be far more proactive in their support for law enforcement than they were in the 2020 cycle.

But less than two months before the midterm elections, House Democrats are scrambling to resolve an intra-party squabble over police funding, which is threatening to undermine their carefully coordinated efforts to show a united front and combat stepped-up attacks from Republicans over crime and public safety — even as dozens of the party's most vulnerable members seek to defuse those attacks through a flurry of pro-police campaign ads and local events with law enforcement.

