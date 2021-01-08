House Democrats are furious at President Donald Trump and are quickly building momentum to move on impeachment of Trump in the next several days -- as soon as the middle of next week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her leadership team ran through their options Thursday night and the overwhelming sentiment was impeachment was the way forward, according to multiple sources. While there were some dissenters concerned that the move could be perceived as an overreach and turn off Trump supporters in their districts, the view among most top Democrats -- including Pelosi -- is that Trump should be held accountable for his actions.

This process is not going to be anything like 2019. This would be fast: No investigations and no weeks-long hearings. The most likely scenario is that a member brings a privileged resolution to the House floor and offers it during session.

This requires Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, to bring members back, which folks expect to be announced sometime after the 12 p.m. ET caucus call. Once they do, it kicks off the process for a vote in a matter of days. A simple majority is enough to impeach the President. If they do this, it would make Trump the first President to be impeached twice.

That would not mean he would be removed from office, which would require the Senate to vote to do so.

What to watch

This is moving fast. Members weren't in this place two days ago. The events of Wednesday, the images that have played across television screens, the accounts of what happened throughout the Capitol complex and the President's approach to all of it before and after have all culminated in members feeling like something has to happen now. Pelosi said it Thursday at her presser, members have been texting her nonstop "impeach, impeach."

Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, the assistant House Speaker, told CNN's John Berman on "New Day" on Friday that they could bring articles of impeachment to the floor as "early as mid-next week." She later tweeted that Democrats were "actively working" to find the quickest timeline for a vote.

This isn't just Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and liberals asking for impeachment. Notable Thursday were comments from Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a moderate from Michigan who didn't vote for Pelosi e for Pelosi for speaker less than a week ago and was pushing for invoking the 25th amendment. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia also released a statement pushing for the 25th Amendment, but then saying "if the Vice President fails to act, it will become necessary for every member of Congress bound by our Constitutional oaths to take further action. If we refuse to respond to a U.S. President inciting an uprising against our democracy, we risk losing it forever."

What would happen in the Senate

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not spoken on this. But given that the House would likely pass this with just days left in Trump's Presidency, it's likely McConnell would just run out the clock.

The GOP is frustrated, exasperated by Trump at this point. CNN reported that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had a yelling match Wednesday with Trump as rioters were overrunning the Capitol Building. But, McConnell likes to avoid intra-party fights and forcing members to take a vote on impeachment when there are only days left of Trump's presidency wouldn't be a good way to keep his members united.

CNN's Rachel Janfaza and Phil Mattingly contributed to this report.