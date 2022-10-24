The House Democrats' campaign arm is swooping in to defend its chairman, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who is facing a competitive reelection race in New York's 17th Congressional District after Republicans spent millions to attack him.

With just two weeks left until the midterm elections, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said it would spend $605,000 to prop up Maloney, with a new ad slated to go up Tuesday hitting his Republican opponent Mike Lawler.

CNN's David Wright contributed to this report.

