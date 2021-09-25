The House Budget Committee has voted to pass the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill out of committee and send it to the House floor.
The vote was 20 to 17 with Democratic Rep Scott Peters joining Republicans to vote against the bill.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
