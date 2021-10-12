House Budget chairman announces he'll retire at the end of his term

House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth announced Tuesday that he would retire at the end of his term, a blow for Democrats who hold a slim majority in the chamber and must now field a new candidate for his US House seat in Kentucky.
"It's been an incredible journey since my first campaign in 2006 until now," Yarmuth tweeted. "I will continue to fight for Louisville in Washington for another 15 months, and then, I will retire from Congress."
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.