Homeland Security secretary tests positive for Covid-19

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is vaccinated, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday morning, according to department spokesperson Marsha Espinosa.
"Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols. Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice. Contact tracing is underway," Espinosa said in a statement.
The secretary was scheduled to travel to Colombia along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, but he is now working from home.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
