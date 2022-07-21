A historic number of LGBTQ candidates are running for office this year, according to new data from LGBTQ Victory Fund, a national organization dedicated to helping elect LGBTQ candidates.

At least 1,008 LGBTQ people are running for office -- of all levels -- so far in 2022, according to the group's data, shared first with CNN. The organization, which only endorses candidates who back abortion rights, has seen an uptick in LGBTQ candidates of color, transgender candidates and gender non-conforming candidates.

