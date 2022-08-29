Hillary Clinton expressed support for Sanna Marin, tweeting a photo of herself dancing as the Finnish Prime Minister faces criticism over leaked footage that showed her partying with friends.

"Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels," Clinton quoted former Texas Gov. Ann Richards as saying, along with a photo of herself dancing in the Sunday tweet.

