Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Sunday that she believes Donald Trump should be treated as any other citizen and not as a former President and potential future candidate when it comes to the Department of Justice's investigation into his potential mishandling of classified documents.

"He's not the president, and we do have some special exceptions for someone actually in the office. So, I do think that, just like any American, if there is evidence, that evidence should be pursued," Clinton told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."

