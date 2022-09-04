Hillary Clinton revealed that the origins of her trademark penchant for pantsuits trace back to "suggestive" photos from a public appearance in Brazil that ultimately led to her photo being used in lingerie advertisements.

The former first lady described the incident in an interview with CBS News alongside her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, while promoting their new Apple TV+ docuseries "Gutsy."

