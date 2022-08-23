Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, criticized the spending provisions in the newly passed health care and climate law, including money allocated for an urban forestry program which he dismissed as unnecessary.

"[A] lot of money it's going to trees. Don't we have enough trees around here?" Walker said at a Republican Jewish Committee event near Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

