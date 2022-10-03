Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in Georgia's Senate race, on Monday said a report that he paid for an abortion more than a decade ago was a "flat-out lie" and a "repugnant hatchet job."

Walker's denial came shortly after the Daily Beast reported he had paid for a woman's abortion after the two conceived a child while they were dating in 2009. The Daily Beast reported the woman, who the outlet said asked to remain anonymous due to privacy concerns, had supported those claims with a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a bank deposit receipt that showed an image of a signed personal check for $700 from Walker, and a "get well" card she claimed was from Walker, who was not married at the time. The Daily Beast published a photo of the card, bearing what the outlet said was Walker's signature.

CNN's Manu Raju and Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.

