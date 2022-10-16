Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker defended pulling out a sheriff's badge during Friday's closely watched debate in Georgia, telling NBC in an interview that aired on Sunday it was "a legit," but honorary badge from his hometown sheriff's department.

Walker had pulled out the badge during a discussion over support for police -- in a move that was admonished by the debate moderators and led to widespread mockery from Democrats.

