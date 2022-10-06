Republican allies want Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker to more forcefully deny an allegation that surfaced this week that he once paid for a woman's abortion.

Some Walker supporters said they want the GOP nominee, who is challenging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in one of the most competitive races of the 2022 midterms, to dial up his efforts to refute the allegations, which were first published by The Daily Beast on Monday. The initial story attributed the abortion claim to an unidentified woman before adding in a separate report Wednesday that she was the mother of one of Walker's four children. The Daily Beast also published photographs of a "get well" card the woman alleged Walker had sent following the procedure and referenced a bank deposit receipt she provided to the outlet that contained an image of a $700 personal check Walker allegedly sent her to pay for the abortion.

