West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin recently released a proposal that intends to streamline the federal permitting process for energy projects, as well as fast-track a pipeline that would impact his home state.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer intends to add the legislative text to a short-term spending bill that must pass by the end of September to avert a government shutdown.

CNN's Ella Nilsen, Manu Raju and Alex Rogers contributed to this report.

