As those battered by Hurricane Ian contend with the storm's aftermath, a multitude of federal, state and local agencies, along with nonprofit and charitable groups, are stepping in to provide for Florida residents' immediate needs and to help them start rebuilding their lives.

Nearly 2,800 people sought a place to stay Sunday night in more than 30 shelters operated by the Red Cross and its partners. More than 2.3 million meals and 15 million water bottles have been distributed in seven hard-hit counties through the state response. More than 83,000 residents have already applied for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

