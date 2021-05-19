Here are the 35 House Republicans who voted for the January 6 commission

Thirty-five House Republican broke ranks Wednesday evening to support legislation that would establish an independent commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

The bill now moves to the Senate where it faces an uncertain fate as GOP resistance is growing.

The GOP defections in the House showcased a significant break with Republican leadership in the chamber and former President Donald Trump, who had urged members to vote against the legislation.

Here are the House Republicans who broke with their party:

Liz Cheney of Wyoming

Tom Rice of South Carolina

Dan Newhouse of Washington

Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio

Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Fred Upton of Michigan

Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington

Peter Meijer of Michigan

John Katko of New York

David Valadao of California

Tom Reed of New York

Don Bacon of Nebraska

John Curtis of Utah

Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania

Andrew Garbarino of New York

Tony Gonzales of Texas

Dusty Johnson of South Dakota

David Joyce of Ohio

Chris Smith of New Jersey

Van Taylor of Texas

Chris Jacobs of New York

David McKinley of West Virginia

Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska

Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida

Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa

Steve Womack of Arkansas

Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma

French Hill of Arkansas

Mike Simpson of Idaho

Rodney Davis of Illinois

Blake Moore of Utah

Michael Guest of Mississippi

Trey Hollingsworth of Indiana