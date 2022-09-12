Americans are beginning to learn how funds from the bipartisan infrastructure package passed by Congress late last year will help improve their roads, bridges and airports.

Billions of dollars in federal funds have been awarded to specific infrastructure projects and doled out to states across the country over the past 10 months.

CNN's Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

