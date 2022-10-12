Hawaii's Democratic governor moved to strengthen abortion protections in the state on Tuesday, issuing an executive order prohibiting officials on the islands from cooperating with states attempting to prosecute people who received the procedure legally in his state.

"I am issuing an executive order protecting women who seek reproductive healthcare in Hawaii and medical professionals who provide it," Gov. David Ige said in a news conference.

