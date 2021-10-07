When the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020, Congress approved an unprecedented expansion of the nation's unemployment program to help those who suddenly lost their jobs.
Those pandemic benefits have now ended nationwide, leaving millions of people without a vital financial lifeline.
Were you collecting pandemic unemployment benefits? What has their expiration meant for you and your family? Have you been able to find a job?
Tell us about it. CNN may contact you for an interview for a future story.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.