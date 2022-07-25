Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Indiana on Monday ahead of the state's special legislative session to take up an abortion ban -- her latest trip in a series of stops around the country focused on reproductive rights following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The visit comes as reproductive rights have emerged as a top issue in her broad portfolio, with the vice president's trip to the Hoosier State marking her seventh engagement with state legislators since the high court struck down the federal right to abortion.

CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi, Chandelis Duster, Betsy Klein and Jasmine Wright contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.