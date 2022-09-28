Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday accused China of "undermining key elements of the international rules-based order" and called its behavior in the East China Sea, South China Sea and Taiwan Strait "disturbing."

Harris, speaking aboard the USS Howard at the Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan, also echoed President Joe Biden's recent comments backing Taiwan, saying the US will "continue to oppose any unilateral change to the status quo. And we will continue to support Taiwan's self-defense, consistent with our long-standing policy."

