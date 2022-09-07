A group of prolific Iranian hackers has likely been key to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps efforts to track its domestic and foreign adversaries in recent years by targeting US government officials, Iranian dissidents and journalists, according to new research published Wednesday.

The hackers have tried to break into the email accounts of US government officials focused on Iran policy and the mobile phones of Iranian dissidents, according to the research from US cybersecurity firm Mandiant, underscoring the extent to which the IRGC's surveillance apparatus allegedly relies on cyber operations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.