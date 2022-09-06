Groups race to recruit poll workers amid fears of shortages. Here's how you can help.

Poll workers assist voters in the California gubernatorial recall election at a polling station at a high school in Burbank in September of 2021.

 Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

In the spring of 2020, Abhinand Keshamouni was stuck at home in a suburb west of Detroit. The pandemic had driven his high school classes online, and he fretted about the state of the country.

But at 16 and too young to vote, he felt powerless to change anything -- until an ad flashed on the TV screen for Power the Polls, a new group recruiting poll workers. "I thought, 'That's my answer,' " Keshamouni recalled recently.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.