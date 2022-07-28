Group of Republicans and Democrats form new political party to appeal to moderates

A group of former Republican and Democratic officials are forming a new political party called Forward including former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

"Political extremism is ripping our nation apart, and the two major parties have failed to remedy the crisis," David Jolly, Christine Todd Whitman and Andrew Yang wrote in a Washington Post op-ed published Wednesday. "Today's outdated parties have failed by catering to the fringes. As a result, most Americans feel they aren't represented."

