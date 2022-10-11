South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has asked the 11th Circuit US Court of Appeals to reverse a lower court ruling requiring him to testify before a special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

In his appeal, the Republican senator requested an oral argument to make the case that he should not be forced to appear as a witness in Georgia's investigation, even with the questions limited in scope, according to a court filing from Graham's lawyers.

