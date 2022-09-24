California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned members of his party Saturday that the GOP is "winning right now" as that party controls the national conversation -- arguing that Democrats' failure to offer a "compelling alternative narrative" has put the "entire rights agenda" of the last half-century at risk.

Criticizing the GOP push for restrictive abortion laws, the assault on protections for the LGBTQ community, the attempts to ban certain books from schools and the busing of migrants to liberal cities and enclaves, Newsom charged that rivals like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are attempting to wipe out "the rights revolution of the last century" with their "zest for demonization (and) humiliating people every single day."

