The Republican cavalry is riding into Georgia on Tuesday for Senate nominee Herschel Walker, whose campaign was rocked last week by allegations the former football star -- who supports a national abortion ban without exceptions -- twice asked an ex-girlfriend to have the procedure and paid for it on the occasion she did.

Walker will be joined by Florida Sen. Rick Scott, the chair of the party's Senate campaign arm, and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton at a stop in Carrollton, about an hour west of Atlanta, on a statewide bus tour as a show of strength from national Republicans for the Trump-backed nominee in one of their most important pick-up opportunities.

Michael Warren and Gabby Orr contributed to this report.

