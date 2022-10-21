GOP Super PAC to stop ad spending in New Hampshire Senate race

The top Republican super PAC working to take back the Senate is withdrawing their final two weeks of ads in New Hampshire, effectively giving up on Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc's bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.

The Senate Leadership Fund is cutting $5.6 million in ads they had planned to air in the state during the final two weeks, the spokesman said.

