Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, announced Friday he tested positive for Covid-19, just days after meeting in person with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday.

Lee, who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, tweeted on Friday that he took the test Thursday, and would "remain isolated" for 10 days. He said he has "assured" Senate Republican leaders that he will "be back to work" to join the Judiciary panel to advance Barrett's nomination to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

Barrett tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, according to White House spokesperson Judd Deere. President Donald Trump disclosed that he contracted the virus hours before Lee's announcement.

Lee said he experienced symptoms "consistent with longtime allergies" on Thursday morning and took the test "out of an abundance of caution." He said he also took the test "just a few days ago" when he visited the White House for the announcement of Barrett's nomination.

"Like so many other Utahns, I will now spend part of 2020 working from home," said Lee in his statement.

