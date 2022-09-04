GOP Senate nominee in blue Washington says she supports state law guaranteeing abortion up to fetal viability

Republican Tiffany Smiley, who is challenging U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks Tuesday, Aug. 2, at a Republican Party event on Election Day in Issaquah, Wash., east of Seattle.

 Ted S. Warren/AP

The GOP nominee for US Senate in Washington said Sunday that she supports a law in her state guaranteeing the right to an abortion up to fetal viability, a rare Republican to take a stance supportive of abortion rights as her party navigates the delicate issue ahead of the November midterms.

"I do," Tiffany Smiley told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" when asked whether she supports a measure passed by her state in 1991 that declared a woman's right to receive an abortion before the fetus is deemed viable. "I respect the voters of Washington state. They long decided where they stand on the issue."

CNN's Alex Rogers and Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

