GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry steps down from committee assignments following indictment

GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, who was recently indicted for concealing information and lying to the FBI regarding an investigation into illegal campaign contributions, has officially resigned from his committee assignments.
The move was processed on the House floor on Wednesday.
Fortenberry served on the House Appropriations Committee, where he was ranking member of the Agriculture Subcommittee.
Under House GOP Conference rules, any members facing an indictment for a felony must temporarily forfeit their committee assignments until the charges are dismissed or reduced to less than a felony.
The congressman has said that he did not lie to federal agents and has vowed to fight back.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
