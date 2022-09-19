Top Republicans, who were already skeptical about approving more Covid-19 relief money, said Monday that President Joe Biden's comments that the "pandemic is over" essentially shuts the door on the slim chances of more money getting approved.

"It makes it eminently harder for sure," Senate Minority Whip John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, told CNN. "It also begs the question as to why (he's approving) other pandemic-related measures, like student-loan forgiveness, cancellations."

